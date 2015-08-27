BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing board recommends Q1 cash dividend
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Panasonic Corp says:
- to end production of lithium-ion batteries at Beijing plant this month, workers were informed in late July
- Beijing plant closure due to fall in demand for feature phones, digital cameras
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Letter to stockholders highlights the strength of its board of directors and commitment to strong corporate governance