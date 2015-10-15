BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 (Reuters) -
* Familymart, UNY Group Holdings reach basic merger agreement
* UNY to be delisted next Aug 29 - companies
* One Uny share to be swapped for 0.138 Familymart share
* FamilyMart, UNY aim to complete merger Sept next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason