Oct 15 (Reuters) -

* Familymart, UNY Group Holdings reach basic merger agreement

* UNY to be delisted next Aug 29 - companies

* One Uny share to be swapped for 0.138 Familymart share

* FamilyMart, UNY aim to complete merger Sept next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)