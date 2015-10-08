BRIEF-STI India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago
Oct 8 Fast Retailing Co says
- Booked 16.1 billion yen ($134.41 million) impairment loss related to J-Brand label, some Uniqlo USA stores last FY
- Forecasts Uniqlo Japan same-store sales up 4.0 percent this FY
- Plans 175 new Uniqlo stores overseas, 40 in Japan this FY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 119.7800 yen)
* Adm expands destination marketing footprint with acquisition of majority stake in israeli merchandiser