BRIEF-Subaru's operating profit seen around 410 bln yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
Oct 9 Japan's Matsuya Co Ltd, maker of supermarket food:
- says Alpico Holdings to offer 230 yen for each of its shares in takeover bid
- Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Matsuya shares after news Further company coverage:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded French packaged food group Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS's (LFF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' following news of an ongoing refinancing process of the company's debt and increase in its leverage profile. The proceeds will be used to repay shareholder loans and refinance LFF's EUR355 million senior secured notes due 2021 and currently rated 'B+'/'RR3'. We there