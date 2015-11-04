UPDATE 2-Cummins raises 2017 forecasts on strong construction demand
* Q1 sales $4.59 bln vs est $4.15 bln (Adds details, background)
Nov 4 Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada says:
* has confidence in safety of inflators that use ammonium nitrate
* decided to phase out ammonium nitrate inflators in view of consumers' concerns, order from U.S. regulators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales $4.59 bln vs est $4.15 bln (Adds details, background)
May 2 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.