BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
Nov 6 (Reuters) -
* Takata Corp says:
*
* booked special loss of 8.63 billion yen ($70.83 million) in April-September half-year related to legal fees for air bag inflator recalls
* booked special loss of 8.53 billion yen in H1 related to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fine Further company coverage: ($1 = 121.8400 yen)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: