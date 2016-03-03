TOKYO, March 3 Suzuki Motor Corp :

- Suzuki Motor recalls around 1.6 million vehicles in Japan - Transport Ministry

- Suzuki recalling a total of 1.3 million Suzuki brand vehicles in Japan, other produced for Nissan, Mazda

- Suzuki Motor recalling Palette, Wagon-R, other models for issues over air conditioning compressor part (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)