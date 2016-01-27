BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
Jan 27 Canon Inc :
* Canon to appoint senior managing director Masaya Maeda to president and COO - Nikkei
* Canon to keep Mitarai as chairman and CEO - Nikkei
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California