UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* to buy back up to 150 billion yen ($1.28 billion) or 0.74 percent worth of outstanding shares
* Japan production stoppage in February not factored into FY2015/16 earnings forecasts Further company coverage: ($1 = 116.8100 yen)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.