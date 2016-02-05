UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
* Toyota says assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in fy2015/16 versus previous assumption of 118 yen
* Toyota says sees global retail sales of 10.05 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast of 10.0 million
* Toyota says sees n.america sales of 2.87 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast of 2.85 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.