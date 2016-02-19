(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say that Mazda, not Nissan, is
recalling vehicles)
TOKYO Feb 19 Mazda Motor Corp on
Friday said it had recalled a total of around 1.9 million
vehicles in Japan and abroad over airbags manufactured by Takata
Corp, expanding a global recall of potentially faulty
airbag inflators.
The Japanese automaker said it has recalled around 200,000
vehicles in Japan, including the Bongo van, Titan commercial
truck and the Atenza sedan produced between 2006 and 2014.
Mazda is also recalling an additional 176,000 vehicles
produced in Japan for export, and 1.5 million vehicles produced
overseas.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)