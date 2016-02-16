BRIEF-Tanla Solutions posts March-qtr profit
* Says has recommended a dividend of inr 0.25 per equity share
Feb 16 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd says:
-- received onsite inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspected anti-monopoly violation on communication equipment deals
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.