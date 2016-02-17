BRIEF-Viking Line Q1 operating loss widens to EUR 17.7 mln
* Q1 SALES EUR 102.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Sharp Corp says to maintain salary cuts in new fiscal year from April following agreement with labour union
* to maintain 2 percent cut in regular workers' pay, 5 percent cut for management
* continued cuts to yield 3.6 billion yen in savings of fixed costs (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg