BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Tohoku Electric says no abnormality found at its Onagawa nuclear power plant after Japan earthquake
* No irregularities at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant after Japan quake-Kyodo
* No irregularities at Tokai Daini nuclear plant-Kyodo Further coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.