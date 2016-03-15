BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 (Reuters) -
* Toshiba says not source of report it is negotiating sale of white goods business to Midea group
* Toshiba says will announce any plan for white goods business as soon as decision made
* Toshiba says talking to other companies about restructuring white goods business but nothing decided yet (Reporting By Chang-Ran Kim)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :