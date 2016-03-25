BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 (Reuters) -
* Sony Corp : appoints 4 additional executive vice presidents under new management structure
* Sony: to have total 10 corporate executive officers under new management structure
* Sony: Andrew House, Michael Lynton, Ichiro Takagi, Hiroki Totoki newly appointed as executive vice presidents effective April 1 Source text: bit.ly/1VMaHDY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)