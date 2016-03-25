March 25 (Reuters) -

* Sony Corp : appoints 4 additional executive vice presidents under new management structure

* Sony: to have total 10 corporate executive officers under new management structure

* Sony: Andrew House, Michael Lynton, Ichiro Takagi, Hiroki Totoki newly appointed as executive vice presidents effective April 1 Source text: bit.ly/1VMaHDY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)