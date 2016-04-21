PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Honda Motor Co says:
- changes FY2015/16 earnings announcement date to May 13 from April 28
- change in earnings announcement date due to need for more time to confirm some figures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017