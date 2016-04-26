BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp :
* to set up special committee made of external experts after fuel economy manipulation issue
* committee to report results of investigation after about 3 months
* submitted non-compliant fuel economy data to Japan transport ministry from 1991 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22