BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Nomura Holdings Inc :
* Nomura holdings: to cut wholesale division costs by about 20 percent by March 2020 compared with March 2015 Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.