BRIEF-Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing
* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Takata: considering drastic review of inflator division
* Takata: considering sale of noncore businesses other than auto safety parts
* Takata says cause of air bag defect still not determined, currently investigating this issue with automakers
* Takata CFO says has appointed a team of 5 experts to help with restructuring plan, expecting a plan by autumn
* Takata CFO says sold some shares it held in carmakers
* Takata CFO says results do not reflect costs of investigative airbag recalls as defect cause has not been determined (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan ($313.46 million) share private placement