BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
May 11 Mitsubishi Motors Corp :
* Mitsubishi Motors: submitted additional report to transport ministry today
* Mitsubishi Motors: it is suspected there are other models in addition to previously reported 4, that may be subject to improper fuel economy testing
* Mitsubishi Motors: might have used improper data for mileage calculations for 9 models currently on the market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.