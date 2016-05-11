BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
* Mitsubishi Motors CEO says at the moment believes company has financial resources to manage this issue
* Mitsubishi Motors official says retests of vehicles which used improper data show negligible difference in mileage levels (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.