May 12 Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn
comments from earnings briefing:
* Nissan's Ghosn says expects planned partnership with
Mitsubishi Motors will increase annual retail vehicle sales at
Nissan Renault alliance, Mitsubishi to more than 9 million
* Nissan's Ghosn: expect fx impact to result in 255 billion
yen hit to operating profit this year
* Nissan's Ghosn: planned tie-up with Mitsubishi means that
Nissan is concentrating on its Japanese roots
