May 12 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors must reform corporate
culture and awareness, mainly in development department
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors' brand image, credibility
significantly damaged by false data issue
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors expected to restore brand
image, credibility as member of Renault-Nissan alliance
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors chairman should come from
Nissan
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors board to be reduced to 11
members
