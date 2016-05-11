BRIEF-Sarawak Plantation updates on provision of financial assistance
* Aggregate amount of financial assistance as at 31 March 2017 to facilitate ordinary course of business was 24.8 million rgt
May 12 Trading in Mitsubishi Motors Corp suspended - Tokyo Stock Exchange
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".