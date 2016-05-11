BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide prices convertible senior notes
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced pricing of $260.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.875 pct convertible senior notes due 2024
May 11 Toyota Motor Corp
* sees negative impact of 935 billion yen ($8.60 billion) from forex on operating profit in fy2016/17 versus year ago
* president: earnings results in past few years due largely to favourable forex rates
* president: now that 'wind' of favourable forex rates gone, seeing where Toyota truly stands
* exec: will continue to make investments for future growth despite forex headwinds
* exec: don't think forex rate assumptions are conservative
* exec: no 'clever scheme' to counter forex headwinds, will do what is needed
* exec: important to continue investment in future growth while also countering forex headwinds
* president: would like forex rates to be stable as much as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 108.7100 yen)
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced pricing of $260.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.875 pct convertible senior notes due 2024
* Perry Ellis International reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results