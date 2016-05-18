May 18 Mitsubishi Motors Corp :
* Mitsubishi Motors: manager at subsidiary falsified data to
compete with rivals, respond to pressure from management
* Mitsubishi Motors: fuel efficiencies inflated by up to 2.3
percent above actual levels
* Mitsubishi Motors: had several chances to stop using
improper testing methods but did not stop
* Mitsubishi Motors: top management did not directly order
manipulation of fuel economy data
* Mitsubishi Motors: believes shortening of research and
development periods, top management's goals to achieve high fuel
efficiency created environment for manipulation to occur
* Mitsubishi Motors: Outlander gasoline model's data
compliant with regulations
* Mitsubishi Motors: Masuko to remain chief executive for
now
* Mitsubishi Motors: Chief Executive Masuko to voluntarily
give up pay
* Mitsubishi Motors: new research and development executive
from Nissan will take post at Mitsubishi after Mitsubishi's
shareholder meeting in June
* Mitsubishi Motors: next president not yet determined, at
this point a 'blank slate'
* Mitsubishi Motors: will discuss who will take over
president post with execs at M'bishi group companies
(Reporting By Minami Funakoshi)