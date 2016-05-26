Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
May 26 Nippon Life Insurance Co executive:
- Expects dollar-yen yen rate at 115 yen around this fiscal year-end
- Yen could fall below 105 yen during this FY but yen should gradually weaken as U.S. rates rise
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.