BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 (Reuters) -
* Mitsubishi Motors says among models no longer sold, 5 models were subject to improper mileage data
* Mitsubishi Motors says to book 50 billion yen ($480 million)charge for year to March 2017 on reimbursements to customers over mileage issue Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.3300 yen)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: