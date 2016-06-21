BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says:
* Setting aside 8-9 billion yen ($76 million-$86 million) for possible reimbursement payments related to mileage cheat
* Considering compensating parts suppliers for 2-month production stoppage
* Hopes scandal-related costs will be contained in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.5200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.