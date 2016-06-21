June 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says:

* Setting aside 8-9 billion yen ($76 million-$86 million) for possible reimbursement payments related to mileage cheat

* Considering compensating parts suppliers for 2-month production stoppage

* Hopes scandal-related costs will be contained in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.5200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)