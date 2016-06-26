France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
June 27 Japan Finance Minister Taro Aso:
* was instructed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take various, aggressive responses to financial, foreign exchange markets (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.