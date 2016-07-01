BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Sumitomo Corp :
* to get 36 billion yen ($350 million) for sale of entire stake in Indonesia copper-gold mine
* higher copper prices and mine developments may trigger receipt of another 21 bln yen as part of Indonesia copper-gold mine sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 102.8200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.