July 1 Sumitomo Corp :

* to get 36 billion yen ($350 million) for sale of entire stake in Indonesia copper-gold mine

* higher copper prices and mine developments may trigger receipt of another 21 bln yen as part of Indonesia copper-gold mine sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 102.8200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)