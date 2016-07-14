BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co reports qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for first quarter 2017
July 14 Mazda Motor Corp CEO Masamichi Kogai:
* sees no impact on European sales from Brexit vote so far, will continue to monitor market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.