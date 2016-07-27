BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Nissan official: our uk plant remains competitive, we would like to keep it that way
* Nissan official: fx moves having an impact, weaker sterling is positive for us as we export 75 percent of vehicles produced at uk plant
* Nissan official: no change in strategy due to fx volatility Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co