July 29 (Reuters) -

* BOJ: there is strong uncertainty on timing for hitting 2 percent target mainly due to overseas risks

* BOJ quarterly report: japan to see cpi reach 2 percent during fiscal 2017

* BOJ: japan economy likely to expand moderately as a trend

* BOJ: inflation outlook for fiscal 2017 and 2018 are roughly unchanged from initial estimates (Editing By Edmund Klamann)