WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
July 29 (Reuters) -
* BOJ: there is strong uncertainty on timing for hitting 2 percent target mainly due to overseas risks
* BOJ quarterly report: japan to see cpi reach 2 percent during fiscal 2017
* BOJ: japan economy likely to expand moderately as a trend
* BOJ: inflation outlook for fiscal 2017 and 2018 are roughly unchanged from initial estimates (Editing By Edmund Klamann)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.