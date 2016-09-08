BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Mitsui & Co Ltd :
* Mitsui & Co says to invest 416 million euros ($468 million)in Spain's Gestamp Automocion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing