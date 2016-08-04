BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake:
* Kumamoto earthquake had sales impact of 60,000 vehicles, or about 70 billion yen, in Q1
* Should be able to make up for lost production from Kumamoto quake during FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.