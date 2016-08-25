UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Kao Corp
* Japan's kao says to buy back up to 2.0 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.