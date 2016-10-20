Oct 20 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn:

* Says partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to deliver synergies of 24 billion yen ($231 million) in FY2017, 60 billion yen in FY2018

* Nissan CCO Saikawa appointed co-CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, will lead company with President Masuko

* Says not happy with Nissan's performance in ASEAN, Mitsubishi Motors will shore up competitiveness in the region Further company coverage: ($1 = 103.7000 yen)