BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
* Sompo japan: will announce any decision on endurance specialty acquisition as soon as possible
* Sompo japan: to decide on reported acquisition of endurance specialty holdings on wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
May 15 - Australian shares traded little changed in a narrow range on Monday, with gains in financials offset by a slump in materials.