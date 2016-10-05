Oct 5 Sompo Holdings Inc :

* to buy U.S. insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for $6.3 billion

* to pay $93 per share for Endurance Specialty

* to buy Endurance Specialty with cash on hand

* expects overseas insurance business to account for 27 percent of total group income after Endurance acquisition, up from 12 percent now

* expects to complete Endurance Specialty acquisition by end-March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: