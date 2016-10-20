Oct 20 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* It completed purchase of stake in Mitsubishi Motors

* paid 237.4 billion yen ($2.29 billion) for Mitsubishi Motors stake

* Mitsubishi Motors Corp says it has appointed Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn as chairman

* Mitsubishi Motors says Osamu Masuko to stay on as president

* Mitsubishi Motors says Ghosn's appointment as chairman to be effective from Dec. 14 Further company coverage: OR ($1 = 103.6800 yen) (Reporting by Christopher Cushing)