UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn: Mitsubishi Motors Corp has taken significant steps to rebuild trust, improve compliance; Nissan supports these actions, more work needs to be done
* Mitsubishi Motors President Masuko: believes MMC management will maintain its independence
* Masuko: Nissan investment will contribute to MMC's sustainable growth
* Masuko: will aim for operating profit margin of 1 percent in fy2017, 2 percent in fy2018, more than 2 percent in fy2019 through tie-up with Nissan
* Masuko: Expects EPS to rise by 12 yen in fy2017, 20 yen in fy2018 through synergies with Nissan
* Ghosn: don't intend to interfere with MMC management; job of chairman includes ensuring transparency, strong governance
* Ghosn: I asked Masuko to stay on as president; he wanted to resign to take responsibility for mileage scandal
* Ghosn: having Masuko stay on was an important condition of this alliance; I trust Masuko
* Masuko: was initially reluctant to remain in management position, deciding to stay on was a difficult decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.