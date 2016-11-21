BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 22 Calsonic Kansei Corp :
* report of Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to sell stake in it to KKR not something it announced
* to discuss reported issue at board meeting on Tuesday and announce any decision as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.