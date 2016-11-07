UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Softbank Group Corp
* Softbank CEO Son: balance sheet set to improve as investments exceeding several tens of billions of yen will be made through tech fund from now Further coverage: (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies