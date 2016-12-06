Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota official says expects around 20 percent of total global vehicle sales will be hybrid vehicles by 2025, from around 10 percent at the moment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies