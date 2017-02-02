BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd :
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
* two megabank-controlled funds to buy preferred shares in third-party placement
* new shares carry no voting rights Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.5700 yen)
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI