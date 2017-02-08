BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
Feb 8 Fujitsu Ltd:
* Fujitsu says offering price to be 635.2 yen per share in secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further coverage:
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.