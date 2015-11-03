Nov 3 Spac I SA :
* Completes another step of reverse merger with CoGyn
Pharmaceuticals, Inc; transaction to be closed in few weeks
* Extraordinary shareholder meeting held on Nov. 2 approved
name change to CoGyn Pharmaceuticals SA and chose new
supervisory board
* New supervisory board plans to appoint Robert Cohen as new
chairman of management board
* Plans to obtain 10 million zlotys funds in next 3 months
to finance development, commercialization and licencing of CoGyn
products
* To establish new units in Malta and Hong Kong
* To enter into Chinese market via its joint venture with
Kangqi Pharmaceutical Co's unit
* To apply to EU for subsidy for financing of its CoGyn
products' clinical trials
