Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Facebook COO Sandberg tells reuters the company looking for lot of growth in future in emerging markets

* Sandberg believes company can still improve targeting, measurement of ads

* Sandberg says most recent was "big quarter" for Instagram monetization

* Facebook COO Sandberg say not focused on monetizing Whatsapp